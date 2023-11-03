Fish City Grill and Half Shells are offering two new Chalkboard Specials that will be available throughout the month of November.

The first special is a Blackened Barramundi entrée, which comes with blue cheese butter, caramelized onion, mashed potatoes and red chili asparagus for $23.99.

The second entrée on the Chalkboard is Chipotle BBQ Salmon Tacos, with apple cider slaw, shredded romaine, cilantro, Cuban black beans and rice, $15.99.

These monthlong specials are only part of the fresh seafood options featured on the Chalkboard at Fish City Grill and Half Shells. Other Chalkboard Specials are unique to each restaurant and change twice each day. You can see them via live Chalkboard cameras at fishcitygrill.com/locations. Choose your location and click on Daily Specials to see what is available now.