Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces $45 Million Purchase in Israel Bonds

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the purchase of an additional $45 million in Israel bonds, continuing to provide liquidity to Israel as it defends itself against Hamas. Last month, Hegar announced the state had purchased $20 million in Israel bonds.

The fixed-rate bonds mature in three years and carry an interest rate of 5.4 percent.

“I am pleased to be able to continue supporting Israel,” Hegar said. “They are a friend and ally of Texas, and we are proud to stand by them and provide support as they defend themselves. Israel is also a reliable counterparty, and their perfect record of interest and principal payments make this a solid investment for Texas.”

Since 1994, Texas has invested in Israel bonds yearly, and after this purchase, the state will hold about $140 million in Israel bonds. Israel began selling bonds in 1951.

Since Hegar took office, Texas has purchased $185 million in Israel bonds.