New Women’s Clothing Boutique Hosts Grand Opening And Brings Fresh Fits To Katy

KATY, TX—Love Always, a new women’s clothing boutique, will host its grand opening on Nov. 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. bringing edgy and stylish looks to the Katy fashion scene. Guests will find classy styles in a chic environment, with giveaways, interactive discounts, and champagne.

“I’ve been obsessed with fashion for as long as I can remember,” said Angela Childs, owner of Love Always. “Wearing a great outfit has always given me confidence and made me feel more like ‘me.’ By opening this boutique, I want to help other women find themselves and embrace who they are.”

Love Always has operated solely online for the past year but with consumer behaviors slowly reverting back to pre-COVID habits, Childs quickly realized it was time for a change—especially when her online clients started showing up for in-person fittings at her house. With the grand opening of her brick-and-mortar location the women of Katy will have access to truly unique fashion.

Ranging from workwear favorites to girls’ night out showstoppers, Love Always offers an array of options for the woman looking to stand out. Blending masculine and feminine aesthetics, Child’s brings her own unique style to the store that encourages shoppers to pair unexpected pieces for memorable outfits.

“I created Love Always because it’s important that we all lead with love, love ourselves, and of course, ‘love always’ what you’re wearing,” chimes Childs. “The old saying is true: If you look good, you feel good.”

Love Always is located at 801 FM 1463, Suite 350, Katy, TX 77494. Love Always loyalty program and online shopping option at lovealwaysbtq.com. Love Always is open Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.