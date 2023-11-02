Kelsey-Seybold Announces New Clinic In Rosenberg

Kelsey-Sebold Clinic Rosenberg brings access to coordinated, evidence-based health care to residents

HOUSTON (Nov. 02, 2023) – Kelsey-Seybold Clinic announced plans today to build a three-story, 54,000-square-foot clinic in Rosenberg that expands health care options for residents. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Rosenberg at 23337 Southwest Freeway, in Brazos Town Center, is Kelsey-Seybold’s first clinic South of the Brazos River.

“Our new Rosenberg Clinic extends Kelsey-Seybold’s commitment to compassionate and evidence-based care within the Greater Houston area, said Tony Lin, M.D., chairman and CEO of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “This new location will further broaden our reach and ability to bring an array of care and services to those who live and work in Fort Bend County.”

Once complete, Kelsey-Seybold’s Rosenberg Clinic will accommodate up to 27 providers. On opening day, available specialties will include Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, and OB/GYN, with plans to add Orthopedics, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Optometry/Ophthalmology, Neurology, Cardiology, Urology, Pulmonary Medicine, Dermatology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Surgery, and Rheumatology.

In addition, Rosenberg Clinic patients will have access to on-site laboratory and general imaging, with additional diagnostic services to be added in the future, including mammogram, bone density, ultrasound, cardiology lab, and EKG, as well as mobile MRI and CT capabilities.

This new clinic announcement follows other expansion and new clinic announcements by Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Fort Bend County, including the opening of Stafford Clinic, and expansions underway at Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center and Katy Clinic.