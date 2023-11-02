Houston Grand Opera to Host Annual Holiday Celebration at Discovery Green 

The company celebrates the season with Carols on the Green, to take place on Dec. 9

HOUSTON—November 2, 2023—Houston Grand Opera (HGO) invites the entire city to join the company for the seventh annual Carols on the Green showcase and sing-along, held in partnership with Discovery Green. The family-friendly evening is a celebration of the diverse holiday traditions cherished across Houston.

The festive event will feature music celebrating Christmas, Kwanza, and Hanukkah performed by singers from HGO community partners including the Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus and Indigo Diaspora Dance Company; the HGO Chorus; and HGO’s Bauer Family High School Vocal Studio. The tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., a current member of HGO’s prestigious Butler Studio program, will also take the stage.

The free event will feature interactive activities for audience members of all ages to enjoy, with guests invited to wear festive holiday attire (ugly sweaters encouraged). Last year’s Carols on the Green performance drew a record-breaking 1,000 people.

Who: Houston Grand Opera presents an evening of beautiful holiday music and invites audience members to sing along.

When: Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green – Anheuser Busch Stage

1500 McKinney St., Houston, 77010

Tariff: Free to the public