Cross Creek Ranch Hosts Gumbo Cook-off Nov. 11

(Fulshear, TX – Nov. 2, 2023) — Cross Creek Ranch will play host to gumbo “krewes” competing for a good cause when the Fulshear Police Foundation Gumbo Cook-Off returns to the Fulshear community, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane.

Gumbo teams must cook and present a minimum of 10 gallons of gumbo. It must be made from scratch except for the roux which can be pre-made. Creations are judged on aroma, consistency, color, taste and aftertaste. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place.

The teams also host independent fundraisers such as games and raffles before and during the event, said event organizer Derek Einkauf. The money raised is donated to the foundation.

“There is a ‘Lagniappe’ award which has become the most coveted award of the event,” Einkauf said. “This award is given to the team that donates the most money to the foundation.”

Attendees can purchase voting tickets that can be given them to the team of their choice. Silent and live auctions raise additional funds.

The proceeds are used to promote community involvement and provide needed equipment, training and technology. Past purchases have included body cameras, individual triage kits, training, workout equipment, Citizens Police Academy, lockers and more.

In addition to sampling the various gumbos, attendees will enjoy live Zydeco music, a silent auction, food vendors, fire trucks, police vehicles and more. Admission is free.

Learn more at www.crosscreektexas.com.

