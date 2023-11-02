COFFEE FELLOWS OPENS FIRST DRIVE-THRU LOCATION IN KATY, TEXAS

Coffee Fellows Expands in US Market and Launches Breakfast Program

(HOUSTON, TX) – Coffee Fellows has reached a milestone in the company’s 24-year history with the opening of its first drive-thru location at their second US-based store, at 3329 Grand Parkway N. Suite 700 in Katy, Texas on Nov 1, 2023. The second store of the robust planned North American expansion introduces the first-ever drive-thru location for a company with over 275 locations worldwide which has traditionally served its customers via counter-service.

Coffee Fellows Katy welcomes guests into the cozy European coffee house experience featuring lovingly hand-crafted, sustainably sourced coffees, teas, bowls, breakfast offerings, salads, fresh bagel sandwiches, pastries and the newly introduced breakfast sandwich program, available only at Coffee Fellows North America.

Alongside Coffee Fellows commitment to excellent coffee, transparency of the origin of their coffee beans and sustainability, is a dedication to offering customers an experience of ease and convenience while delivering a premium craft coffee experience.

“We are thrilled to open the first ever drive-thru location in Katy, Texas,” said Daniel Ogbonna, CEO of Coffee Fellows North America Corp. “We understand that in less walkable areas convenience is key and that is what Coffee Fellows North America is working to offer with the addition of drive-thru locations, the Coffee Fellows app and rewards for customers through the Coffee Fellows Rewards program. The addition of breakfast sandwiches to the Coffee Fellows menu is also something we felt customers in North America would enjoy starting their day. We are ecstatic to be a convenient stop for the mom or teacher on the go, person on their lunch break and guests looking for a place to work over a cup of coffee.” he said.

Coffee Fellows ambitious growth plan include 15 – 30 additional locations in Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio in 2024 and 2025, with continued rollout beyond Texas to follow. The expansion is being carried out through Coffee Fellows North America Corp.

Coffee Fellows was founded by Kathrin and Stefan Tewes in Munich in 1999. Coffee Fellows currently operates over 275 stores in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Coffee Fellows will host a Public Grand Opening Event on Monday, November 6th 2023. Special promotional activities surrounding the grand opening include a half-off on all coffees from 8 am – to noon, free coffee for the first 50 people to arrive, and a special giveaway for a month’s worth of coffee to a lucky winner! Coffee Fellows Katy’s hours of operation will run daily from 5 am – 7 pm. More details will be posted on the company’s Instagram account at www.instagram.com/coffeefellows_usa/ and website www.coffeefellows.com.

High-resolution images by Andrew Hemingway here.