AUSTIN — At two upcoming scoping meetings along the Gulf Coast, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will seek public comment on the future of light goose harvest management in Texas.

Historically, Texas coastal prairies and marshes were home to one of North America’s largest wintering populations of light geese. Light geese can be defined as snow geese (white and blue phases) and Ross’s geese. Due to a variety of reasons, including habitat loss, changes in agricultural practices, increase in hunting pressure and regulations, the Texas Gulf Coast no longer winters a significant number of light geese. Additionally, the mid-continent population of light geese are now experiencing an unprecedented large-scale population decline across North America. Wintering abundances, hunter numbers and hunter success are now at all-time lows in Texas.

TPWD wildlife staff encourage public attendance and commentary at the following meetings:

Nov. 8, 6 – 8 p.m., Long Acres Ranch, 2335 Richmond Pkwy., Richmond, TX, 77469, https://longacresranch.org

Nov. 9, 6 – 8 p.m., El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo, TX, 77437

Comments and questions can be submitted to kevin.kraai@tpwd.texas.gov.