Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation Seeks Talented Artists to Participate in 3rd Annual Sugar Land Arts Fest

-Call for artists open now through March 1st-

Sugar Land (Oct. 30, 2023) – The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation has opened the call for artists to participate in the 2024 Sugar Land Arts Fest, a two-day festival highlighting the cultural and artistic diversity of Fort Bend County and beyond.

Created by the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, the Sugar Land Arts Fest is open to all professional and amateur artists specializing in 14 mediums, including calligraphy, ceramic/pottery, photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, and much more.

“Attendance at the Sugar Land Arts Fest continues to grow each year with participation by local, regional, national, and international artists. The Arts Fest committee works diligently to create an atmosphere that promotes and honors professional and amateur artists for their talent and creativity,” said Debra Jan, Artist Committee Chair for the Sugar Land Arts Fest. “As a participating artist, I highly recommend and encourage artists to participate.”

“The Sugar Land Arts Fest is a fantastic platform for artists of all levels to exhibit and sell their artwork. As one of the fastest growing suburban areas in the Houston metro area, Sugar Land provides tremendous exposure for artists to showcase their talent and creativity,” said Tim Stubenroch, President of Sugar Land Arts Foundation. “In the past, we have attracted artists from across the local area, the region, the country, and even the world, and we expect to the same and even greater participation in 2024.”

The Sugar Land Arts Fest is accepting artists’ applications through March 1st, 2024. More information about the various categories, participation fees, and a registration application can be found on the Sugar Land Arts Fest website for artists interested in showcasing their artwork.

Now entering its third year, the Sugar Land Arts Fest will occur on Saturday, April 27th, and Sunday, April 28th, at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, cuisine from local restaurants, a children’s activity tent, and a wine and beer garden.

To learn more about the Sugar Land Art Fest, visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

About the Sugar Land Art Fest

About the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation

The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation’s (SLCAF) mission is to promote, connect, and empower arts and culture throughout our diverse community. SLCAF implements this mission by:

Hosting for public enjoyment the annual Sugar Land Arts Fest featuring works of regional artists, performing arts presentations, and social engagement.

Partnering with the City of Sugar Land to enhance public thoroughfares with the prominent placement of traffic box art.

Maintaining the SLCAF Youth Leadership Board to nurture the next generation of arts and culture leaders.

Providing underserved and deserving students with scholarships for summer art camps and performance enrichment experiences.

Supporting the preservation of the Sugar Land Auditorium as a historic site for community performing arts and events.

For more information, visit www.slcaf.org.