Northwest Harris County Heart Walk includes over 1,000 participants

Katie Rigby, EVP at First Community Credit Union (FCCU), chaired this year’s Northwest Harris County Heart Walk

NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX, November 1, 2023 — On Saturday, October 28 the Northwest Harris County Heart Walk took place at Lone Star College – University Park in Houston. This annual event aligned with the Association’s Heart Challenge™ campaign and aimed to rally local companies, corporations and the community to unite against heart disease and stroke.

Through a series of activities before and after the 3-mile walk, participants, including children, learned more about hands-only CPR and healthy eating. Survivors were also recognized with a special red carpet walk entry lane. Dana Tyson of Sunny 99.1 served as the event’s emcee.

Katie Rigby, including her friends and colleagues at FCCU and throughout the general Northwest Harris County area, had one primary goal on Saturday – to cultivate stronger communities through proactive health choices. Top company donors included Lone Star College-University Park, who graciously hosted the event at its campus, FCCU, CHI St. Luke’s The Vintage Hospital and Houston Methodist.

“We are so incredibly grateful for all of our participants and volunteers who came out on Saturday to make a difference around heart disease and stroke,” said Lisa Fenley, Development Director at the American Heart Association. “The Northwest Harris County Heart Walk also wouldn’t have been such a success without the monetary donations from our area corporate donors.”

Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable and how you eat, move and manage stress directly impact how your well-being, physically and mentally. Heart Challenge™ provides resources, tools and activities to support both mental and physical well-being for employers and employees.

For more information around this fall’s Houston-area Heart Walks, including this Saturday’s Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands,

visit 2023 Montgomery County Heart Walk – Heart Walk – American Heart Association or heart.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.