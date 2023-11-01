Cross Creek Ranch, Cross Creek West Campaign Supports Local Charities

(Fulshear, TX – Nov. 1, 2023) — The Fulshear communities of Cross Creek Ranch and Cross Creek West are hosting a joint Give Back, Build Hope campaign to benefit four local charities.

The two communities will make a monetary donation to four Fort Bend charities for every home sold during November and December. The charities are Abigail’s Place, Family Hope, Fort Bend PAWS and Reining Strength. In addition, those purchasing a home in either community will have their chance at winning $3,000.

“Expanding the Give Back, Build Hope campaign to include both Cross Creek West and Cross Creek Ranch led to us donating a record-breaking $35,000 to participating charities through the 2022 campaign,” said Rob Bamford, General Manager for Cross Creek Ranch and Cross Creek West. “We expect a strong showing this year, as well. We’re happy to support these essential Fort Bend charities.”

In its fourth year, the Give Back, Build Hope campaign has donated $75,000 to participating charities.

Richmond-based Abigail’s Place serves single mothers facing episodic homelessness, providing transitional housing and helping clients toward self-sufficiency. The charity’s transitional housing includes on-site shelter units, rental assistance, short-term hotel stays and security deposits.

Family Hope specifically helps those in northern Fort Bend County with food and assistance with medical, rent and utility costs. Since 2020, Cross Creek Ranch has partnered with Family Hope to help them provide food for those in need.

Fort Bend PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) raises funds and awareness for Fort Bend County Animal Services to help them maintain a high save rate as well as provide heartworm treatment and preventative and low-cost spay and neuter events.

Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship serves adults and children ages 2 and older who have physical, cognitive, social or emotional needs by providing equine-assisted services.

The two communities are also taking donations of items such as office supplies, canned pet food, toiletries, non-perishable foods, paper towels, gift cards and more to give to the charities. Items can be dropped off at the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. A full list of requested items per charity can be found at https://www.crosscreektexas.com/giveback.

Cross Creek Ranch offers new homes priced from the $300,000s by eight builders. Five builders offer homes also priced from the $300,000s in Cross Creek West.Learn about Cross Creek Ranch at https://www.crosscreektexas.com. Details about Cross Creek West can be found at https://www.crosscreekwesttx.com. Both are communities of Johnson Development.

About Cross Creek Ranch

Cross Creek Ranch is a 3,200-acre master-planned community by The Johnson Development Corp. located in Fulshear, just minutes west of the Grand Parkway off FM 1093. The community offers amenities including the Adventure Island Water Park, a boardwalk overlooking a community wildlife and bird sanctuary, miles of hike-and-bike trails and the one-acre Canine Commons dog park with separate areas dedicated for larger and smaller breeds. It also is home to a spacious fitness center and sports complex with tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts and playgrounds for all ages.

About Cross Creek West

Cross Creek West is a 1,258-acre master planned community located on FM 359 and Cross Creek West Boulevard in the City of Fulshear’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. A Johnson Development community, Cross Creek West will have more than 3,000 homes when complete. Fifteen acres have been set aside within the master plan for a Lamar Consolidated Independent School District elementary. The master plan also includes 5 acres for commercial development in the first phase. Greenbelts, waterways and amenities also make up the Cross Creek West master plan. For more information, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.

About Johnson Development

Johnson Development is a nationally recognized, award-winning residential and commercial land development company. Now celebrating 47 years, the company has set the standard for successful master-planned communities in Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and other markets around the country. Johnson Development’s impressive collection includes the Houston-area communities of Riverstone, Sienna, Woodforest, Cross Creek Ranch, Grand Central Park, Veranda, Harvest Green, Imperial, Edgewater, Cross Creek West, Jordan Ranch and Tuscan Lakes. The company also is developing Viridian and Trinity Falls in Dallas-Fort Worth, Lake Arrowhead in Atlanta, and Bryson in the Austin-area. An affiliate of Johnson Development — Johnson Development Services — manages development of boutique communities within the Johnson portfolio, including Amira and Candela. For more information on Johnson Development, visit www.johnsondevelopment.com.