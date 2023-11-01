ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING KICKS OFF HOLIDAY SEASON ACTIVATIONS AT LACENTERRA AT CINCO RANCH 

Guests invited to get into holiday spirit with free community events, activities for the whole family

KATY, Texas (Nov. 1, 2023)—LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is kicking off the 2023 holiday season with the lighting of its 51-foot Christmas tree. The Tree Lighting, presented by the Texas Children’s Hospital, is set to be held on Friday, November 17 from 6-9 p.m.

“The holidays are a very special time of year for families and we’re grateful to be the Katy community’s go-to destination for all things gifts and entertainment,” said Ulisa Quiroz, marketing coordinator at LaCenterra. “We look forward to seeing many friendly faces at our beloved tree lighting event as well as several other holiday activations we will be hosting throughout the season.”

Continuing its long-standing tree-lighting tradition, LaCenterra will welcome Santa and his helpers to illuminate the center’s Christmas tree in Heritage Square. In addition to the tree lighting ceremony, the center will have multiple Christmas-themed backdrops — options include an inflatable snow globe, a live reindeer and more — set up for guests to capture photos. Throughout the evening, guests will also have the opportunity to interact with characters and performers, shop for goods from local vendors, and enjoy a live music performance from Hybrid 7.

In December, LaCenterra will have many more opportunities for guests to connect with Santa. On select dates leading up to Christmas, guests can gather around the tree in Heritage Square Courtyard to hear Santa tell a Christmas tale. Ticket sales for Storytime with Santa will directly benefit the Texas Children’s Hospital. Readings will be held on the following dates:

Saturday, December 2 – 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5 – 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12 – 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 – 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

LaCenterra will also offer pet photos with Santa, presented by K9 Resorts, throughout the holiday season. Katy-area pet parents who purchase tickets can bring their fur babies to the center to capture the perfect holiday moment on the following dates:

Saturday, December 2 – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5 – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12 – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

For more information on the holiday season at LaCenterra, please visit https://www.lacenterra.com/.