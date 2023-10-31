St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents Christmas Festival Dec. 17 with original arrangements by composer Taylor Scott Davis Music presented with full orchestra and choir at three services

HOUSTON, October 31, 2023 – St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents the annual Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 17 featuring music by rising young composer Taylor Scott Davis with full orchestra and choir at three services in the church’s main sanctuary. The Festival is free and open to all church members and the public at the traditional services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. St. Luke’s is located at 3471 Westheimer Rd. at Edloe Street.

Davis’s original arrangements for the festival include:

Suite 1: “Journey Into Light”

Suite 2: “Ring Out Wild Bells”

“O Come, O Come Emmanuel” (from “A Choral Christmas”)

“Joy to the World: (also from “A Choral Christmas”)

“A Choral Christmas,” is the new album out Friday, Nov. 3 from Grammy-nominated VOCES8 on Decca Classics featuring Davis’s five-movement “Magnificat.” It is one of eight world premieres on the album. “Magnificat” will be premiered at Carnegie Hall in New York City in May 2024. The VOCES8 album is packed full of choral/orchestral world premieres and fresh arrangements of favorite carols, including five by Davis, performed by the VOCES8 Foundation Choir and Orchestra.

For the Christmas Festival, classical musicians from the Houston area will comprise the orchestra, while the St. Luke’s Chancel Choir will sing. The church is known for its Fine Arts and Music Ministry headed by Director of Music and Fine Arts Sid Davis, which includes choirs, theater and visual arts. St. Luke’s also brings in some of the finest choral groups, musicians and conductors from the U.S. and around the world, including VOCES8, Conspirare, Howard Goodall, Ken Medema and Christina Wells, who was on “The Voice.”

Davis is the father of Taylor Scott Davis and Chancel Choir member Cynthia Davis. Following in the musical footsteps of his parents, Taylor Davis is Director of Music and Worship at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano.

“To say I am immensely proud of Taylor and his achievements is an understatement,” says Sid Davis. “His musical interests began at a young age, and I hope Cindy and I provided the appropriate encouragement and assistance along his path as a composer and musician. His music has now been performed worldwide and has reached hundreds of thousands of people.”

Taylor Davis has also written and arranged for the Grammy-winning choir Conspirare and regularly collaborates with VOCES8 as well as chamber ensembles such as the English Chamber Orchestra and symphony orchestras around the world. He often conducts his own performances with players from top London orchestras and Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston symphony orchestras. His ensemble music has been performed throughout the U.S., Europe, South America, and South Africa, and his gaming music has been played around the world.

“Writing music is absolutely wild, and I am so fortunate to be living the dream right now,” says Taylor Davis. “My parents cheered me on as a child, and I have been able to collaborate with some of the best in the business over the years. I’m thrilled to have my work performed at the church I grew up in and which respects and honors the works of diverse composers, conductors and musicians alike.

An additional world premiere release arranged by Taylor Davis includes ‘Away in a Manger,’ featuring Jack Liebeck.

For more information about the Christmas Festival, visit https://stlukesmethodist.org/music-fine-arts/.# # #

Link to photos here

Photo credit: Phil Harvey

Buzz about Taylor Scott Davis

Hailed by The Wall Street Journal as penning “dreamy vocal lines” that “overlap and intensify to stunning effect,” Taylor Scott Davis’s “inspired pen” (Opera Today) is much in demand by vocal groups and orchestras around the globe. His music has been described as “sonically luxurious,” memorable and inspiring of hope, and his belief in supporting collaboration, diversity and creating musical opportunities at all levels underpins all. From “full filmic blockbuster technicolour” to ravaging, soulful countermelodies and harmonies, Taylor’s music has a unique and timely voice.

“it’s the sumptuousness velvetiness of the textures, the propelling nature of the counterpoint, the contrasts of light and darkness, the prevailing exultancy – that really draw the listener’s attention.” (Opera Today about ‘To Sing of Love: a Triptych’ for violin, choir, orchestra).

About St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church was founded on June 14th, 1945, in Houston, Texas. The first service was held on November 11, 1945, in the Lamar High School (Houston, Texas) auditorium. On December 23, 1951, St. Luke’s moved from Lamar High School to the current location at 3471 Westheimer, Houston, Texas. On September 27, 2009, St. Luke’s merged with Gethsemane United Methodist Church. On February 22, 2015. St. Luke’s is a member of the Texas Conference within the United Methodist Church.

St. Luke’s is a whole family of ministries, united by the Vision: A City Transformed by the Love of Jesus. St. Luke’s Church Council and other governance committees have responsibility for oversight of all the ministries in our family, as well as the relationship with our ministry partners. Each ministry has its own mission, target constituency, and leadership team, all working toward the same vision.