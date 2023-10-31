ONE WEEK COUNTDOWN TO ELECTION DAY IS ON!

Early voting is underway as Texans decide the fate of 14 Constitutional Amendments

including a $1B Fund to Grow Texas Parks for Future Generations

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Election Day is just one week away, but Texans can vote early through Friday, November 3rd. Voters are deciding on 14 propositions, including one—Proposition 14—that would create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund. More than 90 groups have formed the Texas Coalition for State Parks in support of the $1 billion fund, which would allow the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to buy land from willing sellers when unique properties that would make for beautiful State Parks become available.

“With a thousand people a day moving to Texas, there is no doubt we need more State Parks,” said Joseph Fitzsimons, co-founder of the Coalition. “Our State Parks attract nearly 10 million visitors annually, and the current supply can’t keep up with the demand. Current and future generations deserve to experience Texas’ great outdoors. Earlier this year, legislation to the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund on the ballot passed both chambers of the Texas Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. Lawmakers have allocated the $1 billion investment to secure and develop new State Parks without raising taxes – now it’s up to Texas voters to approve it.”

The ballot language of Proposition 14 is: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

“The beauty is that these funds have already been set aside by the Legislature from the state’s budget surplus. It just needs voter approval,” said George Bristol, conservationist, historian, and author of Texas State Parks: The First 100 Years. “The constitutional amendment is a good investment of taxpayer dollars with a strong return on investment for Texas’ future.”

To find out if you are registered to vote or learn what else may be on the ballot in your community, visit VoteTexas.gov.

Investing in parks conserves land and water resources which protects Texas’ quality of life so future generations can enjoy our land, water, and natural beauty the way we do. A “YES” vote on Proposition 14 will secure land to create new parks in the Lone Star State for future Texans to enjoy. For more information, visit GrowTexasParks.org.