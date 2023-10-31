NOVEMBER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT MISSION BEND BRANCH LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County, near Sugar Land and Alief, presents a variety of free children’s programs every month. The November schedule is as follows:

Pajama Night Story Time – every other Wednesday, from 6:30 to 7:15 pm — gives families with children of all ages an opportunity to enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes together. Pajamas and blankets are welcome! Program dates are November 1, 15, and 29.

Preschool Story Time – Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 11:00 am — provides stories, movies, and age-appropriate craft activities for children from 3 to 6 years of age. The schedule is as follows:

November 7 – NO PROGRAM because of elections.

November 14 – Kindness

November 21 – Feel-Good Food

November 28 – I Love Me (Human Body)

Toddler Time – Wednesdays, from 10:15 to 11:00 am — offers caregiver/child activities, stories, and songs for older babies, from 1 to 3 years of age. The themes are the same as those for Preschool Story Time each week. Program dates are: November 1, 15, 22, and 29; this activity will NOT take place on November 8 because of elections.

Mother Goose Time – Thursdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 am – provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are specially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Mother Goose Time is intended for pre-walking infants from newborn to 12 months of age. Mother Goose Time will take place on November 16 and 30 ONLY.

The After-School Break — crafts, activities, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5 – normally take place on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, from 4:15 to 5:15 pm, in the Meeting Room. This activity will not take place in November because of elections and holidays.

The “Hour of Tech: Coding” class will take place on Monday, November 13, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Each month, a different homework resource or computer application will be featured for students in grades 4 through 8. In November, learn about computer coding. Seating is limited and reservations are required for this program.

The “Creative Connection: Crafty Friends-giving” activity – for youth in grades 4 through 8 – will take place on Saturday, November 18, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Students will enjoy crafts, activities, and snacks with friends old and new.

These programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the Hour of Technology class ONLY. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Mission Bend Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 832-471-5900, or by visiting the library.