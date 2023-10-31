Amazing Place To Break Ground On 2nd Campus In Katy

Organization Growing to Serve More Families Facing Challenges of Dementia and Those Interested in Brain Health & Memory Preservation

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, November 2 at 9 a.m. at 621 DeMatel Circle in Katy, off I-10 and Fry Road

WHAT: Amazing Place (www.amazingplacehouston.org), Houston’s oldest non-profit devoted to helping families with the challenges of dementia and to preserving brain health for all, will break ground on its second campus, Amazing Place West. Katy was selected as the site of the organization’s second campus based on research showing that west Houston has the fastest-growing 55+ population in our area.

DETAILS: As the prevalence of dementia is increasing rapidly, so is the need for services. A $20 million Amazing Together campaign is enabling us to open Amazing Place West, and expand our dementia resources with education, training and support programs. Specifically, Amazing Place has an evidence-based Day Program for those with mild to moderate dementia, offers family caregiver support through classes, counseling and connections, and provides free or low-cost brain health, memory preservation and aging education to the community. The new campus will feature:

18,000-square-foot facility

Therapeutic art studio

Kitchen

Nursing assessment and rest areas

Library

Family conference room

Spacious activity rooms

Non-denominational chapel

Courtyard/healing garden with a putting green

Community lawn and covered pavilion

QUOTE: “Thanks to the research, planning, fundraising and faith of so many over the last few years, our dreams of serving an expanded number of Houstonians are taking shape. New breakthroughs in research show that about 50% of dementia cases can be prevented with lifestyle changes, and our dementia experts are working with the community on the importance of brain health, memory preservation and the aging journey.” Tracey Brown, Executive Director