ABBREVIATED SCHEDULE OF CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY IN NOVEMBER

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy, presents a variety of free children’s programs – Family Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, and After-School Breaks – every month. Because of elections and holidays, the schedule of children’s programs will be abbreviated in November.

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

The schedule of Family Story Time activities is as follows:

November 1, 2, and 8 – NO PROGRAMS because of elections

November 9 – Hair

November 15 and 16 – Construction

November 22 – Thanksgiving

November 23 – LIBRARY CLOSED

November 29 and 30 – Dance Party

Pajama Night Story Time – an evening alternative for families unable to attend during the day – will take place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, from 6:00 to 6:30 pm. Because of elections, this program will NOT take place on November 7 because of elections. The theme on November 21 will be “Thanksgiving.”

Family Fun Night will take place on Mondays, November 13 and 27, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages are invited to an evening of games, building challenges, and more.

Mother Goose Time – for pre-walking infants from newborn to 12 months of age – takes place on Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. This activity provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Attendance is limited to 15 infants. This activity will NOT take place on November 7 because of elections.

After-School Break: Chess & Go will take place on Wednesday, November 15, from 4:30 to 5:00 pm, in Meeting Room 2. This program is for school-aged children in grades 1 through 5. Students will learn how to play the games of Chess and Go.

Creative Connections – activities for school-aged children in grades 4 through 8 – takes place on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays, from 4:30-5:00 pm. The schedule of activities is as follows:

November 2 – Typing Class. This activity will take place in the Computer Lab. Registration required.

November 16 – 3D Puzzle & Painting. Students will create fall decorations for the Youth Services department.

These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).