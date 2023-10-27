Nam’s Meals On Wheels To Deliver On Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, TX—On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will be delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors and they need YOUR help to do so!

NAM provides daily meals to over 900 homebound seniors daily, so even though Thanksgiving is a holiday, these seniors still need their daily meals. Unfortunately, NAM cannot deliver all the meals on their own and are in need of volunteers to help get the task done.

Meal delivery will start at 7:00 AM and end around 9:00 AM. Each volunteer will receive 3 to 5 meals to deliver. The areas that will be served are Jersey Village and Harris County.

For more details on how to sign up, contact Erica Bryant at ebryant@namonline.org.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.

