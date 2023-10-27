Brazos Bend State Park Hosts ‘Explore Bowhunting’ Event November 11

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Community Archery Program is joining forces with Brazos Bend State Park on Nov. 11 to help the public “Explore Bowhunting.”

The event gives participants an opportunity to learn more about hunting with a bow ahead of the upcoming archery season for white-tailed deer.

“Whether you are a seasoned archer, beginner or just starting to gain interest in the sport of archery and bowhunting, this is a great event to hone your skills, further your knowledge and understand what it takes to be a successful bowhunter,” said Adam Lewis, TPWD community archery specialist. “This is an all-ages event and is a great way to spend some time outdoors with your family and friends.”

The free workshop (with park entrance fee), scheduled for 9 a.m. -1 p.m., is open to anyone interested in learning more about bowhunting. TPWD will provide the necessary workshop equipment, so participants do not need to bring their own archery gear.

The workshop focuses on basics of archery skills, shooting 3D targets, learning anatomy and shot placement of an animal, animal processing (skinning/quartering/butchering) demonstration, cooking conversations, gear examples and activities for youth. A3D archery tournament will follow the event.

Registration is limited and begins at 1:15 p.m., with the tournament starting at 2:15 p.m.

The TPWD Community Archery Program works on a “train the trainer” model — training teachers and leaders through a National Archery in the Schools Program curriculum in range set-up, safety, program design and coaching. The curriculum is built for community groups like schools, military bases, veterans’ groups, scouts, camps, parks and recreation departments and more. It also provides resources and certification to host a mobile archery range with an audience.

Community archery specialists provide Explore Bowhunting and Explore Bowfishing programming that introduces these skills to new audiences through activities and discussion. Some of the curriculum will be on display in the activities hosted in this event.

Learn more about how to contact a community archery specialist in your region on the Community Archery Program webpage on the TPWD website.