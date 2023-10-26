MEET THE CAST OF THE NEW TUTS MUSICAL, THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL!

HOUSTON – Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) is excited to introduce you to the stellar cast of Houstonians in the world premiere of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical , a brand-new musical.

Ringing in the holiday spirit is the always-fashionable cast of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical are: Julia Krohn as “Cheryl,” Brooke Wilson as “Olga,” Kevin Cooney as “Charlie,” Nicolas Garza as “Doug/Niles,” and Kiara Caridad as “Kelli. Joining them are Trey Lewis who is serving as the understudy for “Doug/Niles” and “Charlie,” and Sophia Clarke who is serving as the understudy for “Cheryl,” “Olga,” and “Kelly.”

Co-written by TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges — who also serves as director and choreographer on the production — and Megan Larche Dominick, The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical takes you inside the annual holiday party at a large company that no one knows is on the brink of disaster!

Joining Knechtges on the production is Music Arranger, Michael Holland, Musical Director, Ben Childress; Lighting Designer, Hudson Davis; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Jayson Kolbicz; Assistant Director, Alan Kim and and Production Stage Manager, Stephanie Britton. Casting for The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is provided by TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Nan Peete.

Hailed as a riotous mashup of “The Office” and “Project Runway,” with improvisational hilarity like “second city” is this interactive, laugh-out-loud musical is the perfect holiday treat for everyone. The Ugly Xmas Sweater runs November 28 through December 24 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

Theatre Under The Stars is grateful to our season sponsors Hampton/Homewood Suites and ABC13. Theatre Under The Stars is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, The Brown Foundation and The Wortham Foundation.