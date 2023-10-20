Sunday, November 19, 6 p.m. central, online

Join Adrian Shelley, Texas Office Director for Public Citizen, as he delves into energy, from underground to on the grid. Texas has been an energy state for more than a century. But as the global energy market shifts away from fossil fuels and toward clean sources such as wind, solar, and battery storage, Texas risks being left behind. At the start of the 21st century, Texas pursued an all-of-the-above energy strategy that saw the largest investment in wind energy in history. More recently, the fossil fuel industry has changed its tactics as it responds to the existential threat of climate change. Today we see political decision making that favors the entrenched business interests of the fossil fuel industry over average Texans. This explains why Texas lawmakers are not pursing common sense solutions to fixing Texas’ ailing electricity grid. These solutions include demand-side strategies such as energy efficiency and demand response, which can stabilize our grid, save consumers money, and make homes more resilient to temperature extremes. Time for Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-underground-to-on-the-grid-tickets-737952103607 . Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.