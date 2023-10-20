Early Voting Begins Oct. 23; Constitutional Amendment on Ballot Would Dedicate Surplus Funding Towards Parkland Acquisition, Maintenance

AUSTIN— Next week, Texans will have an opportunity to head to their local voting centers and cast their ballots on several constitutional amendments, including Proposition 14. If adopted, Prop 14 would create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, allocating $1 billion from state government surplus to acquire and develop new state parks across Texas.

The Centennial Parks Conservation Fund would not create a new tax for Texans and, if passed, would be the largest investment in parks in our state’s history.

If Prop 14 does not pass, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will continue its efforts to acquire and develop state parks by using a mix of conservation funds, stakeholder partnerships and specifically authorized state and federal appropriations.

Texas State Parks is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023 and currently comprises 89 parks, natural areas and historic sites visited by nearly 10 million people every year.

In a state where less than five percent of land is available for public enjoyment, Texas State Parks provide an opportunity to more than 30 million Texans (and growing) to spend time outside fishing, taking a stroll or sleeping under the stars.

For more information on the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, visit the Prop 14 webpage on the TPWD website.

Additional information about the Nov. 7 election can be found on the Texas Secretary of State’s website at https://www.votetexas.gov/.