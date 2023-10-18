NAM HOLDS ANNUAL JEANS & JEWELS GALA

HOUSTON, TX—On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) their annual Jeans & Jewels Gala at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

This year marks 25 years that NAM has been hosting the Jeans & Jewels Gala to raise money for its’ programs and services. The Gala was successfully hosted by co-chairs Susan Diehl and Amy Gonzalez. The honorees of the night were Margie and Rick Crump, who have both been involved with Jeans & Jewels since its start in 1999.

250 guests attended the event which was decorated by the very talented Kirksey Gregg. The Doppelgänger Band was a huge hit and guests danced the night away as they enjoyed their drinks and participated in the silent and live auctions. The event was a huge success and raised over $470,000 for NAM’s programs and services.

If you would like to learn more about NAM’s mission and how you can donate to help, please visit www.namonline.org or call NAM at (281) 885-4555.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.