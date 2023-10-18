Cornyn: Houston and Surrounding Areas to Receive $3.3M to Support Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that multiple cities and counties in the Houston area were awarded federal grants totaling $3,313,081 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program to purchase law enforcement equipment and train officers. Sen. Cornyn has long supported this grant program and has urged the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies to fully fund it during the appropriations process.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in Southeast Texas.”

Recipient Award Amount

City of Houston

$3,008,823

Fort Bend County

$77,694

City of Pasadena $75,108

Montgomery County

$71,780

Galveston County $35,821

City of Baytown $26,082

Brazoria County $17,773

TOTAL $3,313,081

