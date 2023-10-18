Cane Island Hosts Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat & Market

KATY, TX (October 18, 2023) – The Katy community of Cane Island will host the return of its popular Fall Festival/Trunk or Treat & Market on Saturday, October 28 from noon – 3 p.m., the perfect way to get a jump start on Halloween festivities with trick or treating, carnival games and vendor market.

Cane Island residents will line the community’s Cane Quarter with Halloween-inspired cars, golf carts and other set ups where children can collect candy from each display. The setting also will be filled with inflatables, carnival games, face painters and other children’s activities.

Throughout the afternoon, families will enjoy browsing a vendor market filled with fun finds for the home gourmet foods, and more. Food truck cuisine also will be available for purchase.

Admission is free with onsite parking available.

To reach Cane Island, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway one half mile to reach the community entrance. Ample onsite parking is available.

For more information, call The Cane Island Welcome Center at (281) 725-6555.