Application has been made with the TABC for a Mixed Beverage and Food and Beverage permit by Emilio Mauricio Sanchez Marin DBA Sanalejo Gastro Bar LLC to be located @ 19560 Clay rd. suite P, Katy Texas 77449 HARRIS COUNTY TEXAS. Officer of said Corporation SANALEJO GASTRO BAR LLC is Emilio Mauiricio Sanchez Marin.