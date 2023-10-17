Urban South HTX to Host Boos & Brews Halloween Bash on October 29

Urban South HTX, the esteemed craft brewery, invites Houston residents to immerse themselves in a chillingly delightful experience at the Boos & Brews Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 29th, from 1 PM to 6 PM.

Urban South HTX is redefining Halloween traditions with a festive afternoon filled with specialty Halloween beers, crafty cocktails, and a curated menu by GastroCraft, creating a culinary symphony of flavors that perfectly complements the eerie ambiance.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of market vendors offering unique and captivating wares, from spellbinding crafts to one-of-a-kind finds that embrace the spirit of the season. Urban South HTX has crafted an entertainment lineup full of thrills, including pumpkin carving, a pumpkin bounce house, tarot card readings, face painting, and a cookie decorating class. Prizes will be awarded to the most creative costume in each category, promising a competitive yet fun atmosphere. The event is free and open to the public, and even your furry family members are welcome to participate in the highly anticipated doggy costume contest.

Event Details:

Best Doggy Costume – 2 PM

Best Kid Costume – 3 PM

Best Adult Costume – 4 PM

Pumpkin Carving – For $15, event attendees can enjoy a drink of their choice, a pumpkin, and access to carving tools. Stencils will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own.

Cookie Decorating Classes for Kids & Adults – Ticket purchasers will learn the best techniques for icing cookies on any holiday occasion. For more details and tickets for the Adult Class, click here. To purchase tickets for the Kids Class, click here .