The Periwinkle Foundation raises $28,000 at Annual Kickball Classic with corporate teams competing at Westbury Little League

The Periwinkle Foundation’s 15th Annual Kickball Classic on Oct. 14 raised $28,000 for Periwinkle Camps and Arts & Survivor programs for children, teens and families affected by cancer, with 21 teams and 240 players, plus families in attendance. Team participants were required to raise at least $500 to enter the tournament held at Westbury Little League, which donated the fields.

Each kickball team had at least 10 players, with a minimum of five women per team. This fun-filled tournament consists of two leagues: Just for Fun (noncompetitive) and In It To Win It (competitive). The majority of teams represented various departments at Texas Children’s Hospital – Medical Center and The Woodlands.

Hubert Ho, M.D., of Texas Children’s Pediatrics in Sugar Land, was the Kickball Committee Chair. In addition to the games being played on multiple fields, there was a fun Tailgate Competition for players and families.

“Our Kickball Classic is always a highlight of the fall season, and this was no exception, with an exceptional turnout and lots of money raised for our programs,” says Ann Massey, Development Director for The Periwinkle Foundation. “ We greatly appreciate the corporate support all in the name of good fun and good fund raising. It was also a picture-perfect day for sports and tailgate activities.”

In addition to Texas Children’s Hospital, other corporate teams included Mogas Industries, Inc.; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; Bao Tran State Farm; Big State Construction and Pediatric Home Service as the merchandise sponsor. The Kids Zone was sponsored by Cook Children’s Home Health.

For more information about The Periwinkle Foundation, please visit www.periwinklefoundation.org .

Photo credit: Larry Geiger