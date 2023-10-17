Free Legal Clinic for Veterans, November 4 in Katy Event part of Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week

(Houston – October 17, 2023) – Veterans can visit a free, in-person legal clinic on Saturday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m.-noon, at the Katy VA Outpatient Clinic, 750 Westgreen Blvd., 77450. Volunteer attorneys will offer advice and counsel on legal issues including family law, wills and probate, consumer law, tax law, property issues, and disability.

The clinic is part of Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week, a statewide effort to provide legal clinics and pro bono legal services to veterans in cities across Texas. Texas is home to the nation’s largest veteran population, with more than 1.5 million veterans residing throughout the state.

The Katy legal clinic is presented by Houston Volunteer Lawyers and the Houston Bar Association’s Veterans Legal Initiative. The legal clinic is open to all U.S. veterans, as well as spouses of deceased veterans, and no appointment is necessary. All veterans can receive one-on-one legal advice from volunteer attorneys at the clinic. Low-income veterans who need additional free legal representation in civil matters and qualify financially can apply for pro bono services at the clinics.

For more information, contact Andrew Lehmann, Houston Volunteer Lawyers, at 713-228-0733 or veterans@hvlp.org, or visit texaslawhelp.org.