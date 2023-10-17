Fireflies & Foodtrucks Fundraising Event 11-9

(Katy, TX) – The Katy ISD Education Foundation announces this year’s annual Fireflies & Foodtrucks fundraising event on Thursday, November 9, 6 – 9 P.M. at Katy’s own No Label Brewery. This event will feature live entertainment by The Pictures Band plus all-access to Houston-area food trucks and award winning No Label brews. The Katy ISD Education Foundation celebrated a spectacular milestone this year with $3 million awarded in eleven years of Inspiring Imagination teacher grants. Fireflies & Foodtrucks and its proceeds play a key role in reaching these milestones and will continue to garner much-needed support as the foundation’s grant program expands. The foundation’s 12th grant cycle begins this fall, awarding grants to teachers in May 2024.

Admission for the event is $65 per person, paid in advance, and covers all food and beverage costs. For an additional $25 per person, guests can also purchase limited edition VIP Bar Experience tickets providing access to an exclusive selection of No Label brews. Groups of 6 can purchase tickets together to get a 10% discount with the code partypack23.

Early event sponsors include Title Sponsor, VLK Architects; Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, Rotary Club of Katy, Thompson & Horton, Memorial Hermann, PBK, Stewart Builders, Inc., Dally + Associates – Kirksey, HKS, Inc., DBR, Inc., Matt Schomburg, Matt Schomburg State Farm, Stantec, Arcadis, Climatec, LLC, Hartigen Solutions LLC, Tarkett, Pfluger Architects, S & G Engineering Consultants LLC, Rogers Morris & Grover, Shelley Keating, Dunaway – BEC. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and include incentives commensurate with the sponsorship level.

Find more information and buy tickets at linktr.ee/katyisdedfound contact the Katy ISD Education Foundation at 281-396-6031, foundation@katyisd.org.

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD children and teachers to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us, visit linktr.ee/katyisdedfound .