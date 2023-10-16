TWC Awards $15,000 Training Grant to Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas and Local

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas a $15000 High Demand Job Training (HDJT) grant to prepare area workers for long-term, high-demand careers.

“The HDJT grant program provides resources to upskill workers in Texas communities,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The partnership in Deep East Texas will continue to boost the growing Texas economy by training individuals in high-demand occupations.”

Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will use the grant in partnership with Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation to help 62 students from Crockett Independent School District earn certifications in high demand occupations such as healthcare, forklift operations, and risk management.

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and students at Crockett High School.