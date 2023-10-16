Texas Children’s Hospital Hosts Spook-tacular Party for Patients with Spirit Halloween

It was all treats and no tricks at Texas Children’s Hospital as patients gathered for a scary good time to celebrate Halloween in the Child Life Zone with Spirit Halloween team members.

Spirit Halloween has collaborated with the Child Life Department at Texas Children’s to bring all the fun of the spooky season to kids who are hospitalized during October since 2008.

“Together, a legacy has been created that recognizes the importance of celebrating holidays and milestone moments for children and their families experiencing hospitalization,” said Mary Tietjens, assistant director of clinical support services at Texas Children’s. “It is essential to provide opportunities for play while in the hospital. Normalizing the environment allows patients to explore, learn and heal.”

Spirit’s Spirit of Children donations are collected in local Spirit Halloween stores throughout the season and 100 percent of the funds go to child life programming at participating hospitals.

Spirit has donated more than $3 million to Texas Children’s Hospital in the last 16 years. Last year’s donation of $501,426 was the largest amount gifted to any participating hospital in the nation.

In addition to the funds raised, local Spirit store associates also host a fun-filled Halloween party at Texas Children’s every year. Costumes are provided for both patients and their siblings, families paint pumpkins together and the kids receive goodie bags filled with Halloween-themed activities and crafts.