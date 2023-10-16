SPARK School Park Program announces SPARK Week Nov. 13-17 to dedicate new and “re-SPARKed” schools as part of $10 million campaign

SPARK School Park Program announces SPARK Week Nov. 13-17 as part of the $10 million campaign to help build or ”reSPARK”(update) 40 school parks in four years as the nonprofit celebrates 40 years of building and refurbishing Houston-area parks. During SPARK Week, several schools across the Houston area will hold official dedications with elected officials, SPARK staff and Board members, school officials, students, and other stakeholders to celebrate these important neighborhood assets.

School parks included in the SPARK Week dedication include:

Helms Elementary School – Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. – Houston Independent School District, or HISD (The Heights area)

Field Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. – HISD (The Heights area)

Port Houston Elementary School, Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. – HISD (Near Port of Houston)

Cornelius Elementary School, Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. – HISD (Southeast Houston)

Edison Middle School, Friday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. – HISD (East side)

Additionally, Rosa Parks Elementary School in Fort Bend ISD will hold a SPARK dedication on Friday, Dec. 1. More dedications are scheduled in 2024.

The Kinder Foundation, founded by Nancy and Rich Kinder, and Houston Endowment have each provided $3.5 million in funding for the SPARK campaign to build/rebuild 40 parks, while $1 million has been donated by The Brown Foundation. The campaign is now entering the public phase, with $8 million to fund the 40 parks already secured.

“SPARK is excited to move forward with our 40 schools in four years plan, with SPARK Week kicking things off,” says Kathleen Ownby, Executive Director of SPARK. “We are indebted to private donors and the public sector for generously supporting our continued efforts to positively impact Houston’s green infrastructure by transforming school playgrounds into community parks. It’s important that families, children, and other community members have access to parks and greenspaces close to home for their physical and mental well-being.”

SPARK was created in 1983 by Houston City Council Member Eleanor Tinsley to develop functional, attractive neighborhood parks and increase access to greenspace by utilizing land on public school grounds, particularly in underserved areas. In the 40 years since, SPARK has been working with schools in 18 school districts in Harris County and Fort Bend County, turning playgrounds into community parks, open for all after school, on weekends, and holidays. Today, there are 165 SPARK Parks for the public to enjoy.

Each park is unique, with its design based on the ideas and needs of the school and surrounding neighborhoods, and with input from the school’s PTA/PTO, local civic clubs, and community members. While all of the parks are different, a typical park consists of modular playground equipment, a walking trail, benches, picnic tables, trees, an outdoor classroom, and a public art component.

“The Cornelius community is beyond ecstatic about our reSPARK,” says Zaira Gomez, Principal of Corneluis Elementary School. “This project has become the pride and heart of our surrounding neighborhoods. We already see the positive impact it is creating amongst our students, parents, and community members.”

The SPARK Park Desert initiative complements Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Houston Parks Master Plan, calling for all citizens to be within one half mile or a 10-minute walk of a park or greenspace. An investment in SPARK Parks in identified areas of need provides untold benefits to people of all ages and walks of life. On September 20, 2023, SPARK received a City of Houston Proclamation for SPARK Day at a press conference with the Mayor and major donors and stakeholders.

New SPARK Parks for 2023-24 include:

Rosa Parks Elementary – Fort Bend ISD

Martin Elementary – Alief ISD

Miller Intermediate – Alief ISD

Beverly Hills Intermediate – Pasadena ISD

Askew Elementary – Houston ISD

Pearl Hall Elementary – Pasadena ISD

Holmsley Elementary – CyFair ISD

Wilchester Elementary – Spring Branch ISD

ReSPARK’ed Parks for 2023-24 include:

Edison Middle – Houston ISD

Port of Houston Elementary – Houston ISD

Baker Montessori – Houston ISD

Cornelius Elementary – Houston ISD

Hollibrook Elementary – Spring Branch ISD

Mading Elementary – Houston ISD

Travis Elementary – Houston ISD

Rodriguez Elementary – Houston ISD

The public is invited to attend any of the dedications during SPARK Week. These parks are for the enjoyment of everyone in the surrounding neighborhoods.