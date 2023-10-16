Katy ISD’s Rhoads Elementary Celebrates National School Lunch Week 

Katy ISD’s Rhoads Elementary celebrated National School Lunch Week on Friday, October 13 with a special event that brought together over 60 students, the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ken Gregorski, Trustees Dawn Champagne, Mary Ellen Cuzela and Lance Redmon, and representatives from the Texas Department of Agriculture and the Region 4 Nutrition Department.

This celebratory event showcased Rhoads Elementary’s dedication to the health and well-being of its community, representing Katy ISD’s commitment to prioritizing the nutritional needs of its students. National School Lunch Week is an opportunity to underscore the importance of nutritious school lunches in promoting the health and academic success of students.

“Katy ISD is raising the bar in school lunches by offering students an increase in the availability of locally grown fruits and vegetables, whole grains and fat-free and low-fat fluid milk. We are also effectively limiting fat, calories and sodium, striving to meet the nutritional needs of students within their age and grade groups” said Donna Pettinger, Executive Director of Nutrition and Food Service. “National School Lunch Week is an amazing opportunity to educate both parents and students about the benefits of our lunch program,” she added.

“Rhoads Elementary is proud to host such an important event as we prioritize our students’ health and nutrition,” said Timothy Wolff, Principal of Rhoads Elementary. “On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank Dr. Gregorski, the Katy ISD Board members, and the representatives from the Texas Department of Agriculture and Region 4 for their support and attendance at today’s event,” he added.

The Nutrition and Food Service Department of the Katy Independent School District promotes healthy eating by providing nutritious meals to the students, teachers, staff and visiting patrons of the district. The focus is on enhancing the diet of the community by offering nutritious choices and by providing nutrition education that will help students form healthy habits that last a lifetime. Since August 16, 2023, the Katy ISD Nutrition and Food Service Department has served 2.3 million meals.