Houston Chamber Choir presents City of Stars concert with music from Hollywood hits

Free community concert set for Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Miller Outdoor Theatre

WHAT: The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, presents City of Stars on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Miller Outdoor Theatre, a free concert for the entire community. If you are a fan of movies and musicals, this concert is not to be missed.

The hill at Miller Outdoor Theatre will be alive with the sound of music as the Choir presents an evening of Hollywood hits. From Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow” and Barbara Streisand’s iconic rendition of “The Way We Were,” to “I’ll Never Love Again” sung by Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, movies have provided the soundtrack of American life.

Spend an evening under the stars enjoying your favorites and be prepared to sing along with hits from our favorite movies such as “Toy Story,” Ghostbusters,” “Frozen,” “The Greatest Showman” and more. These hits will feature powerhouse soloists from the Choir and a live band bringing your favorite movie tracks to life on stage. Grab a seat on the hill, bring the popcorn, and come share in the magic of the silver screen with the Houston Chamber Choir.

WHO: The Houston Chamber Choir is made up of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country, including Cleveland Institute of Music, New England Conservatory in Boston, Moores School of Music at the University of Houston, College Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati and the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs and in musical theater.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Herman Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030

COST: Free and open to the public

MORE: Parking and seating are first come, first served.

Check out our website at HoustonChamberChoir.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo credit: Jeff Grass Photography