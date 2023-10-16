2023 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week: Week 7

Once again, Ford and Texas Ford Dealers are recognizing the very best high school football stars in Texas in week seven of the 2023 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes throughout the regular season. For 18 years now, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school football careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

2023 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week Seven Winners:

Class 6A: Hudson Hutcheson, Senior, QB, Frenship High School

Mascot: Tigers

Opponent: Legacy Midland High School

Hudson Hutcheson has been making plays all season, but Week 7 might have been his top performance. The senior did all he could despite the Tigers falling short in a heavyweight bout.

Hutcheson accounted for all eight scores, completing 34 of 48 passes for 520 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, which came on a Hail Mary attempt in the waning seconds. He also ran for 81 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.

The senior has now accounted for 2,148 passing yards and 25 total TDs on the season.

“Hud was exceptional in our game last week versus Legacy. Then again, exceptional has become the norm for him because the way he prepares and approaches practice is also exceptional. He is very deserving of the award, and we are excited and proud of Hud and his teammates.”

FRENSHIP HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH JAY NORTHCUTT

Class 5A: Jordan Ballin, Senior, QB, Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School

Mascot: Chargers

Opponent: Seguin High School

Ballin was at the top of his game in undefeated Boerne Champion’s 52-19 rout of Seguin in a District 12-5A-I clash, racking up 366 yards of total offense and accounting for five touchdowns. Ballin completed 18 of 24 passes, without an interception, for 253 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards and one TD in 11 carries. The victory against Seguin moved the Chargers to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district.

Described as “an integral part of our overall athletic program” by head football coach Blane Ellis, Jordan was also a starting shortstop for the Champion baseball team that reached the Class 5A state final last season. Ballin is in his second season as the Chargers’ starting quarterback and his third year on the varsity. He has played on the baseball team since his freshman year.

Ballin is as passionate about his studies and volunteer work in the community as he is about football and baseball. He takes advanced courses in the classroom and helps with food drives at Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries. Ballin also volunteers as a mentor for elementary school students. A leader on and off the field, Ballin is on Champion’s Athletic Leadership Council and Extracurricular Leadership Council. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“He does a tremendous job not only for our athletic program, but our community as well. He’s just an integral part of our overall athletic program. When you talk about Jordan, he’s Mr. Community. He wants to build our brand from the bottom up. He’s a big advocate for our elementary school kids and is always doing volunteer work. Jordan leads our team in passion and energy. He’s the guy that everybody responds to. Whether it’s football or baseball, if he’s going to get a group of guys to go do something in the community, he’s not going to have a hard time getting a good following. Jordan is one of the best competitors I’ve ever been around. When the lights come on, it’s all business and he’s going to go do whatever it takes to get the job done. He’s like that in practice, too. He’s willing to put the work in to be great.”

– BOERNE – SAMUEL V. CHAMPION HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH BLANE ELLIS

Class 4A: Ahkhari Johnson, Senior, QB/DB, Pleasant Grove High School

Mascot: Hawks

Opponent: Gilmer High School

Pleasant Grove head coach Josh Gibson wasn’t sure if he was impressed more with the work Ahkhari Johnson did on offense or defense in a 63-28 win over Gilmer in Week 7 of the season, but he wasn’t surprised either way.

Gibson said after Johnson completed 13 of 16 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns and carried 19 times for 163 yards and two more scores. Johnson also played 75 percent of the snaps on defense, locking down Gilmer’s top receiver. Johnson went 14 for 15 through the air in a previous game this season. Johnson, who has a 3.92 GPA, has offers from Duke, Stanford and Northwestern to name a few. He has given a verbal pledge to Arkansas.

“He’s the best overall athlete I’ve ever coached, and one of the best kids. On offense, he was just very efficient like he has been all year. On top of what he did on offense, he covered the Gilmer kid who runs a 10.5 all night, and that kid didn’t have one catch over 15 yards.”

PLEASANT GROVE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH JOSH GIBSON

Class 3A: Blake Carr, Senior, QB/LB, Clyde High School

Mascot: Bulldogs

Opponent: Vernon High School

Carr has the ability to beat his opponents with his speed and his arm according to Bulldogs head coach Danny Dudgeon. The Vernon Lions found that out the hard way as senior Carr accounted for seven total touchdowns in the District 4-3A Division I opener.

Carr ran 22 times for 263 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clyde to a 60-36 road win over Vernon. He also completed 8 of 15 passes for 186 yards, while throwing four TD passes.

Carr’s dual-threat play is a major reason why the Bulldogs are off to a 6-0 start for the first time since 2016.

The program has made a remarkable turnaround after a one-win season in 2021.

Carr has averaged 380 yards of total offense per game this season. In this season alone, the dual-threat quarterback has rushed for 1,015 yards, thrown for 1,270 yards and accounted for 31 total TDs.

“Obviously, his stats show how talented he is on the field. But what makes Blake is so special, he’s just an unbelievable leader. He’s great in our locker room. He’s just an unbelievable kid. He plays with extreme effort, but he does everything that way. He’s just a high-effort kid. He doesn’t know any different, so I think that’s what makes Blake so special.”

CLYDE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH DANNY DUDGEON

Class 2A: Brody Mahan, Junior, DE/TE, Honey Grove High School

Mascot: Warriors

Opponent: Rivercrest High School

Facing a team that was averaging 30 points per game, Brody Mahan evidently took it as a personal challenge to his team’s streak of perfect defensive games.

Mahan recorded 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures, one sack, one forced fumble, a fumble return for a touchdown and a blocked punt in Honey Grove’s 54-0 win over Rivercrest. He also hauled in a 29-yard pass on the offensive side.

Mahan’s performance helped keep the Honey Grove defense perfect this season. The Warriors have now outscored opponents 273-0

“His motor runs hot all time. He plays hard every play. He’s just a great athlete. He’s all-district in basketball and was the district pitcher of the year in baseball. He’s a big, left-handed kid that might get drafted. He just busts his tail all the time. During basketball, he’s still in here powerlifting. If the door is open, he’s here.”

HONEY GROVE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH SHANE FLETCHER

Private Schools: Liam McCarthy, Sophomore, LB, Frassati Catholic High School

Mascot: Falcons

Opponent: Harmony School of Innovations

According to his coach, Liam McCarthy is a once in a generation player who is only going to improve. The Sophomore linebacker lived up to his coach’s expectations with a dominating defensive performance last week as the Falcons defeated the Wildcats 55-6.

McCarthy made 23 tackles (15 solo and 8 for a loss), secured 4 sacks, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

The 5-1 Falcons look to extend their win streak to 5 games against All Saints Episcopal on Friday, 10/13.

“Liam is a truly unbelievable player. A very mature young man who works hard every day. He has a very bright future and is only starting to tap into his potential. I can’t wait to see him play on Saturday and Sunday.”

FRASSATI CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL HEAD COACH CALVIN LAFITON

