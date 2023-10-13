Explore Career Opportunities at the Academy Open House & Hiring Expo

Join the Ranks of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office

HUMBLE, TX – October 12, 2023 – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez are excited to announce its upcoming Academy Open House and Hiring Expo, set to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will be held at the HCSO Academy located at 2316 Atascocita Road, Humble, TX 77396.

The HCSO Academy Open House and Hiring Expo is an opportunity for individuals interested in pursuing a rewarding career in law enforcement to discover the exciting world of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This event is designed to provide an in-depth look at the many opportunities available within the HCSO, showcasing the extensive training programs and the numerous benefits of joining our dedicated team.

Highlights of the event include:

Academy Tour : Step inside the HCSO Training Academy and explore the facilities where our teammates receive world-class training.

: Step inside the HCSO Training Academy and explore the facilities where our teammates receive world-class training. Incentives and New Higher Salary, Benefits : Learn about our competitive compensation packages and comprehensive benefits.

: Learn about our competitive compensation packages and comprehensive benefits. “A Day in the Life of a Detention Officer” : Gain insight into the daily responsibilities and challenges faced by detention officers.

: Gain insight into the daily responsibilities and challenges faced by detention officers. Spotlight on the Detention Command Containment Team : Discover the specialized skills and training used by our Containment Team to maintain safety and order in the jail.

: Discover the specialized skills and training used by our Containment Team to maintain safety and order in the jail. Armed Detention Officer Experience : Learn about the role of our armed detention officers.

: Learn about the role of our armed detention officers. “Started from Detention Officer Now I’m Here” Testimonial : Hear firsthand from an HCSO Assistant Chief who began his career in detentions and has since progressed to the command level.

: Hear firsthand from an HCSO Assistant Chief who began his career in detentions and has since progressed to the command level. What’s next for the Jail? Introducing the new position of the Detentions K-9 Officer : Learn about the exciting new role of Detentions K-9 Officer within our organization.

: Learn about the exciting new role of Detentions K-9 Officer within our organization. Smart Study Tips to Help Pass the Licensing Course : Receive guidance on how to succeed in the licensing course and beyond.

: Receive guidance on how to succeed in the licensing course and beyond. On-site Testing: Take the first step toward joining the HCSO by participating in on-site testing.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is committed to attracting highly qualified individuals who are passionate about public service, community safety, and making a positive impact in Harris County. This event is a unique opportunity to explore the various career paths offered by the HCSO and to connect with experienced teammates who can answer questions and provide valuable guidance and mentorship.

Our media partners are invited to help spread the word about this opportunity and to cover this event, as it provides an excellent chance to showcase the HCSO’s commitment to strengthening our community through dedicated public servants.

For more information about the HCSO Academy Open House and Hiring Expo, please contact a recruiter at 713-877-5250 or visit HCSOJobs.com.