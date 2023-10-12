The Periwinkle Foundation Annual Kickball Classic Event with multiple teams is Saturday, October 14 at Westbury Little League

Tournament raises funds to improve the lives of children affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses

WHAT: See some good old–fashioned kickball with multiple teams of men and women in The Periwinkle Foundation’s Annual Kickball Tournament at Westbury Little League. Team participants were required to raise at least $500 to enter the tournament, which raises funds for Periwinkle Camps and Arts & Survivor programs for children, teens and families affected by cancer, all while joining in the spirit of fun with their friends and family.

Each kickball team has at least 10 players, with a minimum of five women per team. This fun-filled tournament consists of two leagues: Just for Fun (noncompetitive) and In It To Win It (competitive). About 300 people are expected to turn out.

Texas Children’s Hospital employees always have a strong presence in this yearly event.

WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Games begin at 9 a.m. and occur throughout the day, depending on bracket

Suggested media window – 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Westbury Little League. 5301 Dryad Drive, Houston, Texas 77035

VISUALS: Kickball enthusiasts on the fields

Crowds cheering on the players

Kid’s Zone with activities

Tailgate Competition