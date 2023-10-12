Children’s BOO!scovery Center hosts exclusive Sensory Friendly event featuring therapy dogs, spooky stories and more!

Monday, Oct. 30, beginning at 10 a.m.

Sponsored by FLUOR

Children’s BOO!scovery Center invites you to an exclusive Halloween event for children with Autism. Sensory Friendly Day is an opportunity for kids with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences to explore the Museum. Doors will be closed to the public. There will be no music and sound-reducing headphones will be available. Outside food and drinks will be allowed.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Faithful Paws: Experience unconditional love and furry comfort with trained therapy pets.

Event Time: From 10 a.m. to noon at Kidtropolis Entrance.

Sensory Resources: Visit with ACES for developmental, behavioral, community resources.

Event Time: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Front Entry Hallway.

Autism Moms of Houston: Visit with AmoH and learn how to empower, educate, advocate for, and celebrate inclusion for everyone on the autism spectrum.

Event Time: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Front Entry Hallway.

Halloween Story Time: Join us for a spooky, interactive Halloween reading experience!

Event Time: At 11 and 1 p.m. in Kidtropolis Town Square.

WHEN: Sensory Friendly Day, Oct. 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional upcoming Sensory Friendly Days at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center: April 8.

At Children’s Museum Houston: Dec. 18, Feb. 12 and April 15. ***Activities, events, and times subject to change.

WHERE: Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498

HOURS/COST:

SENSORY FRIENDLY DAY SPECIAL HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Special Sensory Friendly Day Admission: $8 per person. Children under one and Museum Members receive free admission.

$8 per person. Children under one and Museum Members receive free admission. Pre- registration required. Please contact Lydia Dungus at ldungus@cmhouston.org or call (713) 535-7238 to make a reservation.

For more information, visit www.childrensdiscoveryfb.org or call (832) 742-2800.