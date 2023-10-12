Image360 Katy Under New Ownership

Strategic Change in Ownership Made to Continue Providing the Houston Area Business Community with Signage and Graphics Solutions

Image360 Katy, a trusted provider of custom graphic solutions for businesses and organizations in the Houston area, is now under new ownership.

Jennifer and David LaFleur, experienced marketers and entrepreneurs, have announced the recent transition of ownership and are committed to providing quality service to their clients.

“As a Katy native and current business owners in the area, we are thrilled to take the helm at Image360 Katy and continue its tradition of excellence in providing custom graphic solutions to our community,” said Jennifer. “Our team of professionals is dedicated to maintaining the reputation that Image360 Katy has built. Having grown up in Katy and graduated from Taylor High School, this is extra special for me. Getting to see my girls have the same opportunities I had growing up in such an amazing community like Katy means so much to me.”

With their combined expertise in marketing and business, Jennifer and David are well positioned to meet the growing demand for quality signage and graphics solutions in the Houston area.

Image360 Katy continues to provide custom graphic solutions to area businesses and organizations. From the simplest signage projects to the most complex, trained graphics specialists work closely with clients to maximize the creativity and visual impact of environmental graphics, mobile graphics, wayfinding solutions, ADA signage and promotional displays.

Located at 21733 Provincial Blvd., Image360 is independently owned and operated and a member of Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, linking more than 600 locations in North America.