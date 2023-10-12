Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Named Fair/Expo Of The Year At 2023 Ieba Conference

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was named 2023 Fair/Expo of the Year at the 52nd Annual IEBA (International Entertainment Buyers Association) Conference held in Nashville, TN.

In the category of “Fair/Expo of the Year,” the Rodeo competed against some of America’s largest events including: California Mid-State Fair, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Iowa State Fair, OC Fair, Ohio State Fair, and the Washington State Fair. Last year, the Minnesota State Fair in St Paul, MN won Fair/Expo of the Year.

“Being recognized as IEBA’s 2023 Fair/Expo of the Year is truly an honor,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Our volunteers and staff are some of the most dedicated individuals around, working collectively to put on a 20-day show with high caliber entertainment acts each night. It’s an honor to be named Fair/Expo of the Year and a testament to the Houston community who continues to support our Show.”

The Rodeo’s recognition at IEBA is due to the efforts of the dedicated Rodeo staff, particularly the entertainment department led by Brittany Cooke, Director of Entertainment. In addition, the 20-day event would not be possible without our 35,000 hard working volunteers.

For more information about the IEBA Award or to schedule an interview, please contact Shelby Pipken: pipken@rodeohouston.com, 713-819-4773.