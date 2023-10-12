Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land 1st Grader Publishes 1st Book

Do you remember what you were doing when you were in first grade? Chances are you were not publishing your first book, but that’s what Harmony Science Academy- Sugar Land ‘s Neal Gupta has done. Gupta was 5 years old when he started writing the book and worked with an illustrator in Pakistan to create the pictures.

The book titled, Jim’s Adventures in the Forest follows Jim who goes for an adventure inside the forest behind his house. He comes across various struggles, but he never gives up. Finally, he comes back home safely.

The book is now being sold on Amazon .

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system employing roughly 4,000 school professionals statewide. Harmony’s Houston Districts offers 25 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in five cities, including Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Bryan, and Beaumont. The school’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, character education, project-based learning, and college readiness.