Texas HHSC Launches Website Connecting Direct Care Employees with Employers

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission launched a new website to help connect job seekers with employers delivering home- and community-based services.

The Direct Care Careers website is a new resource for people interested in working as personal care attendants and for employers searching for help.

“This website can be the starting point in helping people in need,” said Clair Benitez, director of the HHSC Office of Disability Services Coordination. “Personal care attendants play a crucial role in acting as a lifeline and allowing people with disabilities to live more independently.”

Employers can create an account on the website to post job descriptions, job specifications and other information to help find quality candidates, and candidates can create a profile on the website that generates a resume with work preferences, work history, special skills and other information.

HHSC has plans to make additional resources available on the website such as trainings and workforce-related information.

Also known as personal care assistants, community attendants and direct care service workers, personal care attendants provide a variety of services , from helping people get bathed and dressed to assisting them with medications to escorting them to appointments and social activities.

Being a personal care attendant can provide for a flexible schedule, making it more accommodating for college students, stay-at-home parents or retirees. No experience is necessary to become a personal care attendant.