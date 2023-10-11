Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Hamas War Against Israel

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement this morning:

“Iran-controlled Hamas terrorists launched a literal war against Israel last night. Our Israeli allies will now do what they must to defend themselves and I stand with them as they confront this violence and these atrocities. The United States must continue to support Israel’s absolute right to self-defense and ensure it has the military resources and diplomatic support it needs to confront the genocidal Iran-controlled terrorists who seek Israel’s destruction.”