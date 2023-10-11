Professional Development Goals for teachers? 10 Examples + How to Set Them

There are many goals to achieve for professional development for teachers in all disciplines and grades. Teachers often find it challenging to reflect on their professional goals while in the running classrooms and less quiet moments. Achieving these goals is helpful both inside and outside of the classroom.

Its impact can enhance student results along with maintaining educator’s professional engagement and motivation. It further helps improve school performance, monitor teacher’s growth in the academic year and make progress towards the goals. So, here are ten professional development goals for teachers that can inspire you to improve your performance.

Learn the techniques to manage classrooms

Classroom management techniques and communication skills are crucial for teachers to maintain student engagement and focus. It is one of the crucial goals to set for professional development for teachers. Learning these techniques can improve teacher performance, student behavior, and social-emotional relationship development between teacher and student. But educators require necessary assistance for improving classroom management, such as teacher’s aides or reduced teaching schedules. Schools can provide teachers with strategies regarding classroom management tools and techniques to create the best learning environment that improves student engagement.

Learn new teaching theories and techniques

New teaching techniques and learning theories are constantly evolving. This is due to some schools mandate certain techniques while others allow teachers to adapt to different classes and students. Common modern learning theories involve behaviorism, humanism, cognitivism, connectivism and humanism. A recent study in Heliyon reviewed connectivism’s connection to technology in the classroom. Learning new teaching theories can help teachers connect with students and make learning more accessible. It requires an approach to make both students and teachers feel they contribute to the learning environment. They must contribute in terms of structure, behavior, and social activity.

Improving presentation skills

Many experts suggest following some proven principles to improve presentation skills. Start with limiting text to essential words that will engage the audience for active listening. Give priority to visuals so the audience can comprehend and retain information. Improve storytelling ability to make complex content relatable and memorable.

Involve parents more in the kids’ education

Parents’ involvement in their children’s education can lead to numerous benefits. Students will achieve better attendance and get higher grades. Increasing parents’ role in their kid’s education can increase their self-esteem, and they will be less hesitant about higher education. You can include strategies like encouraging parents to volunteer in studies and using technology to connect with parents. Moreover, call parents to take part in fun events with kids.

Work on engaging students more

Student engagement is crucial for learning and performance. Focusing on student engagement can positively impact student outcomes, further improving professional development for teachers. Students can improve their performance and feel motivated to enjoy learning when teachers address their learning difficulties.

Learn about the new education technologies

The education system is quickly adapting to online learning after the pandemic situation. Many schools are prioritizing teacher training programs, including instruction in online learning environments. Technology can enhance teaching and learning, especially for digital natives. These education technology goals should include short, achievable steps so they can adapt their teaching style to e-learning platforms.

Achieve national board certification

It is a challenging and extensive process to earn a national board certification. However, it can positively impact student learning. The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) emphasizes five core propositions for accomplished teachers that are:

Commitment to students

Monitoring learning responsibility

Knowledge of subjects

Systematic thinking

Be members of learning communities

Rewire your mindset for self-improvement

Educators should prioritize adjusting their mindset to improve their work experience and overall professional development. Teachers can achieve this goal by reading books such as “Unshakeable” “Awakened” which cultivates a healthy mindset. Moreover, engage in mindfulness to focus on the task at hand.

Attend workshops, education conferences and seminars

Workshops provide teachers with a platform to discuss experiences and learn. External education specialist mostly leads these workshops. Take part in various conferences and seminars to make personal growth. These discussions allow for internal reflection and can lead to more valuable development.

Enroll in a professional development course

Educators should take professional development courses to stay updated on teaching trends. It can help them for career advancement as well as expand their mind. You can take advantage of e-learning opportunities that offer flexible scheduling. It makes it easier to pursue these courses and achieve your goals.

Final Thoughts

Educators are responsible for their professional development and progress in achieving their goals. It’s crucial to find one method that is effective for you among all the methods. The method should allow you to apply what you learnt in the classroom. Professional development as a teacher is a continuous process that can take various forms. It’s best to learn through practical experiences, such as observing colleagues, attending workshops and applying them in real life. Make sure to set practical goals now that you know what goals to keep and how to achieve them.