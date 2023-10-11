Fort Bend Children’s Boo!Scovery Center

Three weeks of Halloween at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center!

We’re your Halloween hub for safe trick-or-treating every day!

Oct. 10 to 31!

Sponsored by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry for Children & FLUOR

Boo! Something spooky this way comes. A myriad of enchantment and mystery have maneuvered their way into Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston, to magically transform it into the Children’s BOO!scovery Center for three weeks of Halloween! Come partake in spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities, and slime-filled fun from Oct. 10 to 31, 2023 (Closed Sundays and Mondays). Meander your way through the BOO!scovery Center in search of ghosts, goodies and goo!

TRICK-OR-TREAT: Set out on a safe trick-or-treat quest… From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. All day on Saturday and on Halloween!

Set out on a quest… PARTY: Move your bones to spooky tunes at our Monster Mash Bash from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 .

Move your bones to spooky tunes at our . GET CREATIVE: Join these wicked workshops… Watch ghost bubbles disappear before your eyes during a spooky workshop from Oct. 10 to 15 in Science Station. Potion Recipes: Hair-raising fun is brewing on Oct. 17 to 22 at OcuSOFT ™ Art Academy.

Join these MAKE SLIME: Ooze in amazement… Slime Time : Go gaga for goo as you probe zombie brain slime on Oct. 21 in OcuSOFT ™ Art Academy. Oobleck: Ooey, gooey! Non-Newtonian fluid’s a bit screwy. Explore it from Oct. 17 to 22 at Science Station.

Ooze in amazement…

“CHILDREN’S BOO!SCOVERY CENTER” SPECIAL EVENTS :

LET THE HAUNTS BEGIN!

Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 11 a.m.

Paint-a-Pumpkin: Get your creative juices flowing by decorating pumpkins during our wicked workshop at 11 a.m., noon, 1, and 2 p.m. in Kidtropolis Square.

Get your creative juices flowing by decorating pumpkins during our wicked workshop at 11 a.m., noon, 1, and 2 p.m. in Thriller Dance: Zombies come back to liven things up. JDF Elite Dance Academy’s zombie troupe shows you how to do the Thriller dance at 11 a.m. and noon in Kidtropolis Square.

SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING PARTY

Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sneak the sunrise past a rooster. You’re invited to look on the sunny side and hangout when it’s shady out. Soak up the sun during our solar eclipse viewing party! Grab a free pair of special glasses to catch a glimpse of this phenomenon (while supplies last).

Solar Eclipse Live Stream: Prefer indoors? Watch the path during a livestream of the eclipse. ‍

Prefer indoors? Watch the path during a livestream of the eclipse. Big Sun, Small Moon: Why the same size during an eclipse? Explore more at Science Station. ‍

Why the same size during an eclipse? Explore more at Moon Craters: Investigate how craters form on the moon in Science Station. ‍

Investigate how craters form on the moon in Pinhole Viewer and Postcard: Make a pinhole projector postcard to track the eclipse’s path and safely see it through the hole in the center of the card at Science Station.

GET SPOOKY WITH ME!

Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 10 a.m.

Sponsored by FLUOR

Dracula Mickey & Spooky Goofy: We’re going batty for Mickey and Goofy! Join us for a spooktacular event as Vampire Mickey and Spooky Goofy make a special appearance at the BOO!scovery Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kidtropolis Square.

We’re going batty for Mickey and Goofy! Join us for a spooktacular event as Vampire Mickey and Spooky Goofy make a special appearance at the BOO!scovery Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Slime Time: It creeps. It crawls. It’s a dose of gross! Halloween means it’s time for slime at the Discovery Center. Cook up ooey, gooey concoctions. Go gaga for goo at 11 a.m., noon, 1, and 2 p.m. in OcuSOFT™ Art Academy.

MONSTER MASH BASH

Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at 11 a.m.

Sponsored by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice : Summon DJ Beetlejuice for a Halloween throwdown of epic proportions. Dance to some fangtastic music from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Kid’s Hall Alcove.

Summon DJ Beetlejuice for a Halloween throwdown of epic proportions. Dance to some fangtastic music from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Spooky Magic Show: Who can resist the mysteries of magic? Spirits will rise during a jaw dropping magic show lead by magician Jamie Salinas at 11 a.m. and noon in Kidtropolis Square.

Who can resist the mysteries of magic? Spirits will rise during a jaw dropping magic show lead by magician Jamie Salinas at 11 a.m. and noon in Owl Pellet Dissections: Poke around an owl’s regurgitated food and explore what’s inside of it at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. in OcuSOFT™ Art Academy.

“CHILDREN’S BOO!SCOVERY CENTER” WONDERWEEKS:

SPOOKTACULAR TALES WONDERWEEK

Oct. 10 to 15

Sponsored by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children

There are tales too spooktacular to tell after dark! Dare to enter the gates of our imagination as we explore things that go bump in the night (and perhaps the day too), make our toes curl, our hair rise and our spine tingle.

BOO!kmarks: Save your place in your favorite spooky storybook by designing a ghost bookmark at OcuSOFT ™ Art Academy.

Save your place in your favorite spooky storybook by designing a ghost bookmark at Ghost Garland: Channel Hegarty’s “Five Little Ghosts” by designing a garland at Junktion .

Channel Hegarty’s “Five Little Ghosts” by designing a garland at . Halloween Puppets: Use elements from beyond to tell a fun and strange story at Junktion .

Use elements from beyond to tell a fun and strange story at . Ghost Bubbles: Take a ghost for a ride by making it spin at Science Station .

Take a ghost for a ride by making it spin at . Witch’s Broom: Enchant your own spooky broomstick at Math Cart.

CREEPY CONCOCTIONS

Oct. 17 to 22

Sponsored by FLUOR

Double, double toil and trouble. Cauldron spills ick, goo and rubble. Experiments double, bubble, and spell out trouble.

Oobleck: Ooey, gooey! Non-Newtonian fluid’s a bit screwy. Explore it at Science Station.

Ooey, gooey! Non-Newtonian fluid’s a bit screwy. Explore it at Hopping Spider: Weave a ghastly spider that jumps and climbs in

Weave a ghastly spider that jumps and climbs in Potion Bottle: Capture your uncanny science skills in your very own potion bottle at Junktion .

Capture your uncanny science skills in your very own potion bottle at . Potion Recipes: Eye of newt and scale of dragon encase the magic in a potion bottle in OcuSOFT ™ Art Academy.

Eye of newt and scale of dragon encase the magic in a potion bottle in Art Academy. Spider Tower: Create creepy crawly towers in Math Cart.

MONSTER MOLECULES

Oct. 24 to 31

Creepy, kooky and altogether spooky! Mysterious, mad and even monster-iffic. Countdown to Halloween is howl-ific!

Thermoplastic Monsters: Transmogrify blobs into magical monsters in Science Station.

Transmogrify blobs into magical monsters in Surprise Monsters: Boo! Get ready for a monster of a surprise when you design your own peculiar artwork in OcuSOFT ™ Art Academy.

Boo! Get ready for a monster of a surprise when you design your own peculiar artwork in Cone Monster: Channel Dr. Frankenstein and piece together a mythical monster in Junktion .

Channel Dr. Frankenstein and piece together a mythical monster in . Monster Headband: Channel a monster mindset as you design a monster headband in Junktion .

Channel a monster mindset as you design a monster headband in . Halloween Tangrams:Piece together spooky puzzles at Math Cart.

***Activities, events, and times subject to change.

**Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center will open late till 6 p.m. on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31.