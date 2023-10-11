Fort Bend Children’s Boo!Scovery Center

Three weeks of Halloween at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center!
We’re your Halloween hub for safe trick-or-treating every day!
Oct. 10 to 31!
Sponsored by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry for Children & FLUOR
Boo! Something spooky this way comes. A myriad of enchantment and mystery have maneuvered their way into Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston, to magically transform it into the Children’s BOO!scovery Center for three weeks of Halloween! Come partake in spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting activities, and slime-filled fun from Oct. 10 to 31, 2023 (Closed Sundays and Mondays). Meander your way through the BOO!scovery Center in search of ghosts, goodies and goo!
- TRICK-OR-TREAT: Set out on a safe trick-or-treat quest…
- From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
- All day on Saturday and on Halloween!
- PARTY: Move your bones to spooky tunes at our Monster Mash Bash from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.
- GET CREATIVE: Join these wicked workshops…
- Watch ghost bubbles disappear before your eyes during a spooky workshop from Oct. 10 to 15 in Science Station.
- Potion Recipes: Hair-raising fun is brewing on Oct. 17 to 22 at OcuSOFT™ Art Academy.
- MAKE SLIME: Ooze in amazement…
- Slime Time: Go gaga for goo as you probe zombie brain slime on Oct. 21 in OcuSOFT™Art Academy.
- Oobleck: Ooey, gooey! Non-Newtonian fluid’s a bit screwy. Explore it from Oct. 17 to 22 at Science Station.
“CHILDREN’S BOO!SCOVERY CENTER” SPECIAL EVENTS:
LET THE HAUNTS BEGIN!
Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 11 a.m.
- Paint-a-Pumpkin: Get your creative juices flowing by decorating pumpkins during our wicked workshop at 11 a.m., noon, 1, and 2 p.m. in Kidtropolis Square.
- Thriller Dance: Zombies come back to liven things up. JDF Elite Dance Academy’s zombie troupe shows you how to do the Thriller dance at 11 a.m. and noon in Kidtropolis Square.
SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING PARTY
Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sneak the sunrise past a rooster. You’re invited to look on the sunny side and hangout when it’s shady out. Soak up the sun during our solar eclipse viewing party! Grab a free pair of special glasses to catch a glimpse of this phenomenon (while supplies last).
- Solar Eclipse Live Stream: Prefer indoors? Watch the path during a livestream of the eclipse.
- Big Sun, Small Moon: Why the same size during an eclipse? Explore more at Science Station.
- Moon Craters: Investigate how craters form on the moon in Science Station.
- Pinhole Viewer and Postcard: Make a pinhole projector postcard to track the eclipse’s path and safely see it through the hole in the center of the card at Science Station.
GET SPOOKY WITH ME!
Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 10 a.m.
Sponsored by FLUOR
- Dracula Mickey & Spooky Goofy: We’re going batty for Mickey and Goofy! Join us for a spooktacular event as Vampire Mickey and Spooky Goofy make a special appearance at the BOO!scovery Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kidtropolis Square.
- Slime Time: It creeps. It crawls. It’s a dose of gross! Halloween means it’s time for slime at the Discovery Center. Cook up ooey, gooey concoctions. Go gaga for goo at 11 a.m., noon, 1, and 2 p.m. in OcuSOFT™ Art Academy.
MONSTER MASH BASH
Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at 11 a.m.
Sponsored by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice: SummonDJ Beetlejuice for a Halloween throwdown of epic proportions. Dance to some fangtastic music from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Kid’s Hall Alcove.
- Spooky Magic Show: Who can resist the mysteries of magic? Spirits will rise during a jaw dropping magic show lead by magician Jamie Salinas at 11 a.m. and noon in Kidtropolis Square.
- Owl Pellet Dissections: Poke around an owl’s regurgitated food and explore what’s inside of it at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. in OcuSOFT™ Art Academy.
“CHILDREN’S BOO!SCOVERY CENTER” WONDERWEEKS:
SPOOKTACULAR TALES WONDERWEEK
Oct. 10 to 15
Sponsored by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children
There are tales too spooktacular to tell after dark! Dare to enter the gates of our imagination as we explore things that go bump in the night (and perhaps the day too), make our toes curl, our hair rise and our spine tingle.
- BOO!kmarks: Save your place in your favorite spooky storybook by designing a ghost bookmark at OcuSOFT™ Art Academy.
- Ghost Garland: Channel Hegarty’s “Five Little Ghosts” by designing a garland at Junktion.
- Halloween Puppets: Use elements from beyond to tell a fun and strange story at Junktion.
- Ghost Bubbles: Take a ghost for a ride by making it spin at Science Station.
- Witch’s Broom: Enchant your own spooky broomstick at Math Cart.
CREEPY CONCOCTIONS
Oct. 17 to 22
Sponsored by FLUOR
Double, double toil and trouble. Cauldron spills ick, goo and rubble. Experiments double, bubble, and spell out trouble.
- Oobleck: Ooey, gooey! Non-Newtonian fluid’s a bit screwy. Explore it at Science Station.
- Hopping Spider: Weave a ghastly spider that jumps and climbs in
- Potion Bottle:Capture your uncanny science skills in your very own potion bottle at Junktion.
- Potion Recipes: Eye of newt and scale of dragon encase the magic in a potion bottle in OcuSOFT™ Art Academy.
- Spider Tower: Create creepy crawly towers in Math Cart.
MONSTER MOLECULES
Oct. 24 to 31
Creepy, kooky and altogether spooky! Mysterious, mad and even monster-iffic. Countdown to Halloween is howl-ific!
- Thermoplastic Monsters: Transmogrify blobs into magical monsters in Science Station.
- Surprise Monsters: Boo! Get ready for a monster of a surprise when you design your own peculiar artwork in OcuSOFT™ Art Academy.
- Cone Monster:Channel Dr. Frankenstein and piece together a mythical monster in Junktion.
- Monster Headband: Channel a monster mindset as you design a monster headband in Junktion.
- Halloween Tangrams:Piece together spooky puzzles at Math Cart.
***Activities, events, and times subject to change.
**Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center will open late till 6 p.m. on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31.