The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Coffee and Careers

Building relationships and a stronger public service profession. One cup at a time.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is excited to announce its upcoming Coffee and Careers, providing individuals with a unique opportunity to embark on a rewarding career in public service. The hiring event will occur on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Starbucks at 13301 Farm to Market 1960 Road West, 290 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77065, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Take advantage of the new higher starting pay for Detention Officers at $22.39 per hour and our hiring incentive. Learn about all of the fantastic opportunities to grow your career. Submit an application on-site and enter a chance to win door prizes and giveaways. We also seek to hire Communication Officers, Deputy Cadets, Lateral Deputies, and more.

Coffee and Careers aims to reach qualified applicants and discuss job opportunities at HCSO. The HCSO Recruitment team will be answering all your questions about the hiring process.

HCSO is looking for people with a passion for service to join our team. Help us protect and serve our community. HCSO offers excellent benefits and a career path like no other.

The event is open to individuals of all experience levels, from entry-level job seekers to seasoned professionals seeking career advancement.

For further details, please visit HCSOJobs.com. Connect with us on Twitter @HCSOTexas to join the conversation and receive updates leading up to the event. For recruitment questions, people contact 713-877-5250.

HCSO is the largest in Texas and the third largest in the nation. Join our mission to enhance safety and protect Harris County’s residents’ trust by enforcing the law with integrity and professionalism. Join us at the Coffee and Careers event to learn about our benefits.