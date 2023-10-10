Members Choice Credit Union Unveils Mortgage Payment Giveaway, Offering Members the Chance to Win $3000 Toward the Dream of Home Ownership

Houston, Texas (Oct. 10, 2023) – To make the dream of home ownership more accessible and stress-free for its members, Members Choice Mortgage, a brand of Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU), has recently launched its mortgage giveaway program. One lucky MCCU member could win a monthly mortgage payment of up to $3,000.

“Members Choice Mortgage understands that buying a home is a significant milestone in the lives of our members, and we want to help ease the financial burden by covering some of their mortgage expenses,” said Roseanna West, vice president of mortgage origination for MCCU.

The giveaway is open to all MCCU members who close their Members Choice Mortgage home purchase loan between now, and Dec. 29, 2023. Members Choice Mortgage will select and notify the winner by phone on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

“Becoming a member of MCCU not only offers the chance to win a mortgage payment but also unlocks numerous other benefits, including better rates, lower fees, and a range of other perks that come with being a part of the MCCU family,” said West.

Launched in July of 2023, Members Choice Mortgage provides turnkey mortgage services to MCCU members, assisting members interested in purchasing a new home, owning a piece of land, or refinancing an existing mortgage. The Members Choice Mortgage team has over 30 years of experience assisting members with their home-buying needs. It provides MCCU members various home-buying options, including 100% financing through its Choice100 Mortgage product and a unique adjustable- to fixed-rate convertible mortgage option with its FlexChoice Convertible Mortgage.

For rules and regulations and to enter the Members Choice Mortgage giveaway, visit Win Your Mortgage Payment | Members Choice Credit Union (mccu.com).