Martha Raines Academy Receives Two  Stars of Distinction in the 2023-24  Exhibit of School Architecture 

KATY, TX [October 10, 2023] – Katy ISD’s Martha Raines Academy was awarded two Stars of Distinction in the categories of Design and Wellness from the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) and the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) in the 2023-24 Exhibit of School Architecture.

Martha Raines Academy is a dedicated facility designed to create innovative learning experiences and provide unparalleled growth opportunities to inspire students to create a better tomorrow.

The intentional design of the central commons allows this area to function as a multi-purpose flexible space and is the heart of the campus. The Educator’s Cube is located centrally on the second floor with views through the interior overlooking the central commons. The facility has a state-of-the-art fitness center providing students and staff the opportunity to exercise with a focus on wellness.

“The student experience has been enhanced by providing flexible learning spaces for them to collaborate with other students and their teachers,” said Richard Merriman, Principal of Martha Raines Academy. “Teachers have benefited from the classroom flexibility to support students instructionally either on an individual or small group basis. It has been a joy to see our students flourish in the Katy Student Work Program and Commercial Driver’s Licensing Program as they explore post-secondary options,” he added.

Martha Raines Academy is a Katy ISD alternative high school that assists at-risk, over-aged, or off-cohort students meet graduation requirements. The new facility opened in January 2022 and provides programming options to prepare students for post-secondary success in college, trade school, the military, or the work force.