Katy Area Community Band to Perform Holiday Concert

October 10, 2023. Katy, Texas. For Immediate Release.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band continues its 31st Concert Season with a performance this December. All performances will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb). Season tickets are $26 each and include all four remaining performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $7 each.

The Band’s December concert “Behold the Star” will take place on December 10th, 2023. This is the perfect opportunity to join with others, friends, family members and even make new acquaintances, as our community comes together in celebration. At this time of year, one often thinks of family, loved ones, hope, faith and peace. Come prepared to enjoy the sounds of the season (and sing along) as we join with our community to share the spirit of the holidays! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=189777.

Other performances this season will occur on February 25th, May 5th, and June 30th.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The award is presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly exacting standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.